Fans Celebrate Lola Idije As She Turns 60 (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Afolayan, popularly known as Lola Idije, is currently in a celebratory mood as she turned 60 on Monday.

Toyin Afolayan
Veteran Nollywood actress, Toyin Afolayan, alias Lola Idije

To mark the special occasion, the actress and aunt to Nigerian film actor, Kunle Afolayan shared a post via Instagram showing gratitude to God.

Afolayan captioned the photo:

“Happy birthday to me,Baba has done so much for me And his grace over my life will be permanent in JESUS name,God you are more precious than silver, You are more than Gold, and so you are more beautiful than DIAMOND Want can l say to you o Lord, BABA MODUPE LATI ORI MI DE ISALE ISE OWO RE NI BABA MODUPE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. ANUNIMORIGBA

Fans of the actress were seen in the comment section celebrating her as well.

The actress came into limelight after she played the role of Madam Adisa in a 1995 film dubbed Deadly Affair and she is a popular face in Yoruba movies.

See her post below:

Lola Idije's comment section

Tags from the story
Kunle Afolayan, Toyin Afolayan
