Fans Mob Davido As He Visits Father’s Office (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Davido on his way to dad's office
Davido on his way to dad’s office

It is no longer news that popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido is loved by many as a result of his amazing singing ability and eccentric stage performance.

The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their excitement at seeing their beloved celebrity as he steps out to visit his dad, Deji Adeleke, at the office.

Read Also: Xenophobia: If Our Country Was Good, We Wouldn’t Go To South Africa – Davido

The singer, on getting to his dad’s office updated fans that their discussion has upgraded from school grades to investments.

Watch the video below:

