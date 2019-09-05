Fans Of Toyin Abraham Presents Cheque Of 1m Naira To Her As Birthday Gift (Video)

by Amaka

Fans of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham alias Toyintitans went extra miles in celebrating her birthday in motherhood on Thursday.

Toyin Abraham while receiving the gift
Toyin Abraham while receiving the gift

The actress, who turned a year older,  was surprised to have been presented with a cheque of 1m naira.

Information Nigeria recalls her fiance, Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a video of how he and family members surprised his wife on Instagram.

Ajeyemi, who had teased her dancing skills and compared it with that of Korra Obidi, penned sweets words and also prayed for the mother of his child.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham
