Father Of Two Murdered In Ekiti

by Temitope Alabi
A father of two and commercial motorcyclist Sunday Olorunleke, has been murdered.

According to reports, he was found in a pool of his blood on Saturday, in his home at the Aba area of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Olorunleke was said to have been home alone when the unknown assailants struck and hacked him to death.

His family had reportedly travelled out of Ado Ekiti since Wednesday and returned on Saturday morning to find him dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, while confirming the sad incident said investigation had begun on the case.

