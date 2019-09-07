Faulty Educational Curriculum Responsible For Xenophobic Attacks: Ben Bruce

by Olayemi Oladotun

Ben Murray-Bruce, a former senator from Bayelsa State, has opined that the faulty educational curriculum in both Nigeria and South Africa is responsible for the xenophobia in South Africa.

Senator Ben Bruce
According to the former lawmaker, the decision to boycott South Africa by Nigeria is just a treatment of the symptoms of xenophobia.

The Bayelsa politician opined that the absence of History in the curriculum of both countries is responsible for the xenophobic attacks.

Watch the video below:

