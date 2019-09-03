FBI List: EFCC Arrests Internet Fraudster In Edo

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, on Monday, revealed that a suspected female cyber fraudster who was recently declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has been arrested in Benin City, Edo State.

The EFCC boss said that the identity of the woman has been withheld because investigations were still in progress.

The EFCC chairman made this known in Benin City while addressing the media on the commission’s efforts to rid the society of economic and financial crimes and its collaboration with the FBI.

He noted that the arrested suspect “is involved in obtaining/stealing People’s identification information which she forward to her American collaborator. Her collaborator uses it to file for the fraudulent tax return with the Internal Revenue Service. She received as her cut, 185 Bitcoin which by current market value is N656,371,490.”

Magu who was represented by the Zonal Head, Muhtar Bello, said the commission between January and August 2019 arrested 113 internet fraudsters in Edo, Delta and Ondo states and secured the conviction of 53 in court.

“Over 30 exotic cars were confiscated from the suspects. Other items recovered from them are laptops computers, mobile phones flash, drive, internet modem and charms”, he said.