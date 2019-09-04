FC Copenhagen Sell Out All Home Jersey And Website Crashed After Signing Ex-Arsenal Star

Barely 24 hours after FC Copenhagen announced the signing of former Arsenal star, Nicklas Bendtner, the club has confirmed on its official website that it has sold out all its home jersey.

Shortly after the announcement was made, the club’s website crashed.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the crash, Martin Nohr, the club’s manager admitted that the club has never sold many shirts in 24 hours in the club’s history.

His words:

‘There has been huge interest in securing our new home jersey with “Bendtner 32” on the back, which has meant that the jersey is sold out in all sizes.’

‘We are at an unprecedented level in recent years when it comes to selling jerseys, and there is a huge interest in our jerseys at the moment.

‘We have never sold so many jerseys in one day!’