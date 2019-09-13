Feed Your Family Before Pursuing Luxury: Reno Omokri Advice Parents

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has dished out worthy advice to parents who chase after luxury before taking care of their family.

The former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan pointed out that a lot of people will rush to purchase the new iPhone 11 that was released on Wednesday at he detriment of their family responsibilities.

Also Read: Nigeria Cannot Develop With Illiterates In Charge: Reno Omokri

However, he advised that parents should avoid impressing society instead, they should focus on feeding their family.

See his tweet below: