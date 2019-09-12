Female Banker Suspended For Allegedly Having Sex With 200 Clients, Job Seekers

A Twitter user @moses_mq has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the story of a senior branch executive of Zanaco bank in Zambia, Mutale Winfridah, who was suspended for allegedly having sex with over 200 men with the promise of helping them get a job.

Read Also: Sex Addict, Orgy, Threesome: BBNaija Housemates Open Up About Their Sexual Secrets

According to the story, she was suspended after more than 10 men lodged a formal complaint claiming that she constantly enjoyed their bed energies with the promise of using her influence as a senior bank executive to get them a job.

What the user shared: