“Female Celebrities Sleep Around To Maintain Expensive Lifestyle” – Actress, Princess Shyngle

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has expressed that most female celebrities sleep around to maintain an expensive lifestyle.

Princess Shyngle
The actress expressed that a lot of Instagram models or celebrities are miserable which is the opposite of the lives they portray on social media.

The actress pointed out that most of the female celebrities “sleep with somebody’s husband for money or they are sleeping with some governor or some senators, all these rich guys that would give them the lifestyle that they want.”

Watch the video below:

