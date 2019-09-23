Female Presenter Squats To Interview Shatta Bandle In Lagos (Photo)

by Amaka

A female presenter was pictured squatting while interviewing Popular Ghanaian dwarf and internet sensation, Shatta Bandle at an event in Lagos on Sunday.

Shatta Bandle
Internet sensation, Shatta Bandle

The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man, Firdaus Iddris, also shut down the highly anticipated premium Party themed “Last Day of Summer” at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

The event was hosted by popular comedian, AY Makun and Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, with music by DJ Consequence.

While on stage, Shatta Bandle didn’t fail to brag about his wealth as he claimed that his money is tall, while also giving a shout-out to Paul Okoye of the defunct group, Psquare.

The duo were spotted together at the singer’s mansion in Lekki before Okoye released the trailer for his ‘Audio Money’ music video which starred the popular Ghanaian dwarf as the lead character.

The event was also graced by well-known celebrities and notable individuals.

Watch the clip below:

 

