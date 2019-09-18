Femi Otedola Pays Majek Fashek’s Medical Bills In UK Hospital

by Temitope Alabi
Majek Fashek and Manager
Billionaire Femi Otedola has offset the medical expenses of music legend, Majek Fashek.

Recall that the iconic singer was hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London.

Majek is reportedly battling with cancer of the neck.

Majek Fashek’s manager, Uzoma Day has confirmed the help gotten from Femi Otedola saying;

“We really appreciate him for coming through and taking care of the hospital bills. Its a huge relief and we are grateful. We however still need more support from well-meaning Nigerians to take care of other expenses.”

Tags from the story
femi otedola, london, Majek Fashek, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Uzoma Day
