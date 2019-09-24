FG Begins Investigation Into Breach Of Privacy Rights Of Nigerians By Truecaller

by Valerie Oke
The National Information Technology Agency (NITDA) has begun investigation into the breach of privacy of Nigerians by Truecaller.

In a statement signed on Monday by its Director-General, Kashifu Abdullahi Inuwa, it said the caller-identification service was putting “many Nigerians in unsavoury conditions.”

According to Inuwa, initial findings had revealed that the Truecaller Privacy Policy was not in compliance with global laws on data protection and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in particular.

He noted that some provisions of the Truecaller Privacy Policy were clearly excessive and invasive of the privacy of its users.

He said the provisions of the policy can be exploited to ‘‘put many Nigerians in unsavoury conditions.’’

“In view of this, we urge all Nigerians to take advantage of Article 4 of the Truecaller Privacy Policy which provides – “If any persons do not wish to have their names and phone numbers made available through the Enhanced Search or Name Search functionalities, they can exclude themselves from further queries by notifying Truecaller via its website at www.truecaller.com or as set forth in the contact details…”

“Members of the public may also decide to delist themselves from the Truecaller Service completely’’, he said

