FG Charges Sowore To Court For ‘Insulting’ Buhari

A new report has it that the federal government has charged Omoyele Sowore to court for “conspiracy to commit treason” and “insulting” President Muhammadu Buhari.

The suit dated September 19 and filed at the federal high court in Abuja, revealed that the FG accused Sowore of granting an interview which saw him insulting the president of the country.

Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general election, has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since August.

He was first accused by the DSSof threatening public peace with his planned #RevolutionNow protest.

Sowore and Bakare are accused of committing “conspiracy” to commit treasonable by “staging a revolution campaign on September 5, 2019 aimed at removing the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Sowore was also accused of money laundering and cyberstalking.

“You knowingly sent messages by means of press interview granted on ‘Arise Television’ network which you knew to be false for the purpose of causing insult, enmity, hatred and ill-will on the person of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the suit read.

The suit revealed that, Sowore in April 2019 “transferred by means of swift wire, the sum of $19,975 from his UBA account credited by City Bank, New York into Sahara Reporters Media Foundation GTB account with the aim of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the funds”.

A similar transaction involving the sum of $16,975 also occurred in July 2019, according to the suit this fund transfer is contrary to section 15 (1) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.