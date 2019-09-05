‘FG Has No Grounds To Hold My Husband’ – Sowore’s Wife Fumes

Opeyemi, the wife of Omoyele Sowore, has cried out over the continuous detention of her husband by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) after his arrest.

Recall the DSS got a court order to detain the former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for 45 days.

Sowore was accused of receiving millions of dollars from foreign collaborators to overthrow President Buhari’s government.

Read Also: DSS Arrests SaharaReporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore

Sowore was also accused of being in contact with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mobilize forces to violently overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Democracy, a news programme in the United States, Opeyemi said;

She said, “There are no formal charges per say, he is just being investigated for possible treason and terrorism.

“They based it upon a meeting that he had with Nnamdi Kanu, who has an organisation about Biafra.

“The two of them met and Yele (Sowore) made it public. In fact, he disagrees with some of Nnamdi Kanu’s rhetoric.

“Yele’s own thing was to bring in everybody’s voices so that Nigeria can be a country for pretty much all of its citizen.

“They also mentioned that he may have taken money from international countries and that he met some of them in Dubai but he has never been to Dubai before. No money basically has been found with him.

“So, those are the things that they’ve mentioned and associated with him but they basically have no ground for holding him and haven’t found any evidence.”