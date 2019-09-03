FG Summons South Africa High Commissioner Over Xenophobic Attacks

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Federal Government has summoned South Africa High Commissioner over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

Recall that Federal government had earlier declared that enough is enough with the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

According to Channels TV, a senior official of the ministry of foreign affairs, Kimiebi Ebenfa, confirmed the meeting to Channels Television.

The meeting is expected to hold at the headquarters of the ministry of foreign affairs by 11 o’clock today.

