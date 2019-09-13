FG To Destroy Over 9 Million Unregistered Sim Cards

by Temitope Alabi
Sim Card
Sim Card

The federal government is set to block over 9 million all unregistered sim cards in the country.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Patanmi, revealed that an estimated nine million two hundred thousand (9.2M) SIM cards have not been registered.

The minister expressed concern over the security implication of this discovery and ordered that all unregistered sims be immediately registered.

“To ensure maximum compliance, Dr Pantami, has directed NCC to ensure all mobile network operators block all SIM cards that do not meet proper registration standards until users comply with proper reregistration procedures.

“The security implication of this irregularity is too grave to ignore and the Federal Ministry of Communications will not tolerate any actions or inactions that will compromise the nation’s security.”

