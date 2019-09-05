FG Would Rather Shut Down Bobrisky’s Birthday Party Than Help Its Citizens In South Africa: James Brown

Male barbie, James Brown, an associate of Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian crossdresser, is still angry about the police shut down of Bobrsiky’s birthday party on Saturday, 31st August.

The male barbie, while reacting to the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa, slammed the Nigerian government by describing them as one who would rather shut down a birthday party but leave its citizens with no help in South Africa.

James Brown is a known mentee and a great supporter of Bobrisky.

