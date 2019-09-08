FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers Pip Tunisia To Qualify For 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s men basketball team have qualified for the 2020 Olympics holding in Tokyo.

D’Tigers, on Sunday, beat China 86-73 in front of a home crowd in Guangzhou, to secure their ticket to the 2020 Olympics.

With this result, Nigeria is now the top African team at the ongoing 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

D’Tigers pipped African champions Tunisia to the ticket, after yesterday’s crucial win.

Both teams finished with three wins from five games, but Nigeria got the ticket with better points difference.