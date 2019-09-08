FIBA World Cup: D’Tigers Pip Tunisia To Qualify For 2020 Olympics

Nigeria’s men basketball team have qualified for the 2020 Olympics holding in Tokyo.
D’Tigers, on Sunday, beat China 86-73 in front of a home crowd in Guangzhou, to secure their ticket to the 2020 Olympics.
Also Read: Don Jazzy Takes Picture With Basketball Trophy In NBA Headquarters
With this result, Nigeria is now the top African team at the ongoing 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.
D’Tigers pipped African champions Tunisia to the ticket, after yesterday’s crucial win.
Both teams finished with three wins from five games, but Nigeria got the ticket with better points difference.
Basketball- D’Tigers just did it!!!! They beat the Chinese basketball team 86-73 moments ago to qualify for the Olympics. Again, the team has proven to be real Tigers. Congratulations D’Tigers. Thank you for making Nigeria and Nigerians proud.
— Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) September 8, 2019