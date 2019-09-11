First Batch Of Nigerians Seen leaving South Africa (Video)

by Amaka

The first batch of Nigerians were filmed leaving South Africa, following the renewed attack unleashed on the foreigners in the country.

Nigerians leaving South Africa
Nigerians leaving South Africa

Punch Newspaper reports that 84 Nigerians were expected to be in the country on Wednesday at 2.pm local time via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos in company of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a fresh update, the Ministry had explained that although 313 Nigerians were confirmed to form the first batch of evacuees, only 84 of them would arrive because they were the ones cleared to embark on the flight to Nigeria.

The Nigerian nationals were seen leaving the country in a bus for their flight back to their homeland.

The second batch will be leaving on Thursday.

Read Also: Buhari Vs Atiku: Tribunal Strikes Out Atiku’s Main Witness’ Claims In Support Of His Petition

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Nigerians, south Africa
0

You may also like

IBBU shuns Jamb,pegs cut-off mark at 160

If you can’t wait for Oct 16th, then come to my office in Ado-Ekiti – Fayose writes EFCC again (See copy)

BREAKING: House of reps member shot dead in Oyo State

Police arrests student for joking with minister’s death on twitter

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 11

Lady Trolled Online After Posting Underwear Photos Of Herself On Facebook

Ex-Gov Aregbesola

”The higher you go in life, the fewer mistakes you are allowed to make” — Aregbesola Reacts To Sex Toy Palava

Davido’s Elder Brother, Adewale Adeleke Gifts Girlfriend With A N9Million Wristwatch

Kidnapped 10 month-old baby sold for N650,000

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *