First Batch Of Nigerians Seen leaving South Africa (Video)

The first batch of Nigerians were filmed leaving South Africa, following the renewed attack unleashed on the foreigners in the country.

Punch Newspaper reports that 84 Nigerians were expected to be in the country on Wednesday at 2.pm local time via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos in company of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a fresh update, the Ministry had explained that although 313 Nigerians were confirmed to form the first batch of evacuees, only 84 of them would arrive because they were the ones cleared to embark on the flight to Nigeria.

The Nigerian nationals were seen leaving the country in a bus for their flight back to their homeland.

The second batch will be leaving on Thursday.

