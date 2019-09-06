Five Things You Probabaly Didn’t Know About Late Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwe president, Robert Mugabe, has died at the age of 95, after a long battle with ill health.

It is in this light that Information Nigeria brings to you, five things you didn’t know about the late politician.

Mugabe was born to a poor Shona family in Kutama, Southern Rhodesia.

After his university education at Fort Hare, he worked briefly as a teacher in Southern Rhodesia and Ghana.

He was imprisoned between 1964 and 1974 for making anti-government statements.

Robert Mugabe does not seem to care much about proper travel documentation.

Robert Mugabe was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 1981.