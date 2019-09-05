Followers Contribute To Decay In Nigeria: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has revealed that bad leadership is not only the reason for the underdevelopment in the country.

The Nollywood star who almost ran for the governorship seat in Enugu State during the 2019 governorship elections revealed that followers also contribute to the decay in Nigeria’s political system.

He expressed that he had always thought politicians were the only problem of Nigeria until he entered into politics. He revealed that followers always want to collect money from politicians to vote.

See his tweet below: