“Football Is The Game Of The Antichrist” – Twitter User Receives Christian Book From His New Neighbors (Photos)

by Amaka

A Twitter user, Alex oluwatobi was left in shock after he received a christian book demonizing football from his new neighbors.

Oluwatobi tweeted:

“My new neighbor seems not to like me, but I greet them anyways. In bid to be a little friendly, I asked their 2 sons yesterday the football club they supports. They smiled, shook their heads & pelted upstairs. Got home this evening, Dad & Mum knocked & gave me this book.”

The web user went on to share screenshot of the pages of the book titled, The Game Of The Anti-Christ (Exposing The Secret Behind Football).

The book talks about the evils of football, how the devil is using it to draw Christians away from Christ and prayer points to combat the evil.

The author of the book, A. F Funmilayo states that she served Satan for 990 years before repenting.

See screenshots below:

 

