Forced Abortion: Police To Investigate New Petition Against Fatoyinbo, Others

According to a new report by ”The Nigerian Voice” audio has been submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police accusing Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor Of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, of forcing a former church member, Ifeoluwa Dolapo, to abort a pregnancy after he allegedly got her pregnant and she was said to have died from the act.
Read Also: Rape Allegation: We Now Have Biodun Fatoyinbo In Custody: Police
Confirming the report, Kemi Olunloyo shared on her Instagram post that the petition was submitted by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a public lawyer, and that the duo of Prophet S.K Abiara and Funke Adejumo were also privy to the crime.
See what she posted below:
View this post on Instagram
#IJCoza Is Pelumi Investigating @biodunfatoyinbo for new crimes or the Dakolos for old crimes. 🙄 The same Pelumi who had 81 people spam my FB page claiming that I was raped by my dad so I don’t consider rape as anything, locked up in prison for mental problems and was deported from the UK. Someone that can’t even get one fact correct #Kemitalks __ Alleged Forced abortion & Manslaughter: Police to investigate new petition Against Biodun Fatoyinbo, Funke Adejumo, Prophet SK Abiara . . Nigerians are about to witness a new scandalous revelation with Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, Funke Adejumo and Prophet SK Abiara at the centre of an alleged abortion and Manslaughter allegation. Weeks after Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo was invited for questioning by the Police Headquarters in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the rape of professional photographer, Busola Dakolo, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo is being investigated for another crime bordering on alleged possible manslaughter. According to reports, a petition which includes an audio recording has been submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, accusing Fatoyinbo of coercing former church member, Ifeoluwa Dolapo into undergoing a procedure to abort a baby after allegedly impregnating her – a procedure which eventually caused her death. . . “According to the revelation from the audio clip, the 1st Suspect (Biodun Fatoyinbo) threatened the deceased, and requested that she got rid of the unwanted pregnancy as he surmised that it would be scandalous and injurious to his reputation as a highly revered and renowned Pastor,” the petition reads. . . “While the deceased assured the 1st Suspect that she would keep the news of the pregnancy private and just within her family, the 1st suspect insisted and ensured that an abortion of the pregnancy was carried out with the reluctant acquiescence of the deceased.” . . The petition which was submitted by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a public interest lawyerz, who alleged that the renowned clergyman and woman, Pastor S.K Abiara and Rev. Funke Adejumo were not only privy to the crime but also assisted Fatoyinbo “to conceal the offences”.