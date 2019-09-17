Forced Abortion: Police To Investigate New Petition Against Fatoyinbo, Others

According to a new report by ”The Nigerian Voice” audio has been submitted to the office of the Inspector General of Police accusing Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the senior pastor Of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, of forcing a former church member, Ifeoluwa Dolapo, to abort a pregnancy after he allegedly got her pregnant and she was said to have died from the act.

Read Also: Rape Allegation: We Now Have Biodun Fatoyinbo In Custody: Police

Confirming the report, Kemi Olunloyo shared on her Instagram post that the petition was submitted by Pelumi Olajengbesi, a public lawyer, and that the duo of Prophet S.K Abiara and Funke Adejumo were also privy to the crime.

See what she posted below: