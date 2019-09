Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C, has taken to her Instagram page to serve her teeming followers why it is important to hustle like ones life depends on it.

Also Read: Former BBNaija Housemate, Cee-C Reveals Her Next Big Step

According to the reality TV star, this is to make sure that the same person that called you bitter last year will have a reason to beg for your number.

See what she shared below: