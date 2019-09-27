Former BBNaija Housemate, Isilomo Attacks Tacha For Fighting Mercy

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Isilomo took to her Twitter to share her opinion on all the heat that oozed from the Big Brother Naija show this morning.

After the reported drama in the house between Mercy and Tacha that went viral, former BBNaija housemate Isilomo has taken to Twitter to weigh in the recent fight in her series of tweets as she slams Tacha for pulling Mercy’s hair.

In one tweet, she said: “So mercy flipped her hair in her face and that is an excuse to act like a barbarian???. Once you are physical first you have already lost the argument….against my better judgment I always make excuses for Tacha, but today she should GET THE FUCK!!!'”

See Her Tweets Here:

So mercy flipped her hair in her face and that is an excuse to act like a barbarian???. Once you are physical first you have already lost the argument….against my better judgment I always make excuses for Tacha, but today she should GET THE FUCK!!! — King Isilomo- THE FOXX (@king__isi) September 27, 2019

I really really really Commend mercy. That's level of self control? I don't think I'd have had it — King Isilomo- THE FOXX (@king__isi) September 27, 2019