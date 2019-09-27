Former BBNaija Housemate, Isilomo Attacks Tacha For Fighting Mercy

by Michael
Former BBNaija Housemate Isilomo
Former BBNaija Housemate Isilomo

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Isilomo took to her Twitter to share her opinion on all the heat that oozed from the Big Brother Naija show this morning.

After the reported drama in the house between Mercy and Tacha that went viral, former BBNaija housemate Isilomo has taken to Twitter to weigh in the recent fight in her series of tweets as she slams Tacha for pulling Mercy’s hair.

READ ALSO – BBNaija 2019: Evicted Housemates, Isilomo And Ella Caught Fighting Outside A Radio Station In Imo (Video)

In one tweet, she said: “So mercy flipped her hair in her face and that is an excuse to act like a barbarian???. Once you are physical first you have already lost the argument….against my better judgment I always make excuses for Tacha, but today she should GET THE FUCK!!!'”

See Her Tweets Here:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Isilomo, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Genevieve Nnaji Shows Off Gold-Plated iPhone PLUS SEE What She Wore To The Okoye’s Wedding

Ubi Franklin dragged For Suggesting that Iyanya Assaulted Yvonne Nelson

Cee-C Sends Beautiful Birthday Message to Nairabet owner, Akin alabi

Read Details of how Sugar boy allegedly stole song, as he releases debut album today

2face Begs: “Don Jazzy And D’banj, Abeg Make Una Do 1 More Song”

Lovely Photo Of Adams Oshiomole And Wife In Zambia

“Keep making us proud” – Toyin Abraham celebrates Mayorkun on his birthday

Top Three Pairings In Nollywood

Photos: Meet The African Contestants For Miss World 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *