Former BBNaija Housemate, Tboss, Loses Dad

2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss is currently bereaved as her father, Engr Vincent Idowu, just passed. According to reports, Tboss’ dad passed away today September 20th.

The former reality TV star’s brother, Christopher, made this known on Instagram.

“To say that I’m devastated is an understatement. Rest in peace Dad! We didn’t always agree but I always understood you.

This is coming barely a few weeks after Tboss welcomed her baby girl after months of speculations.

May his soul rest in peace.