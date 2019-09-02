Cross Dresser, James Brown Repents After Bobrisky’s Ordeal With Police

Internet sensation and cross-dresser, James Brown of ‘they didn’t caught me‘, has gone back to his normal mode of dressing as a man after the birthday party of his mentor, Bobrisky was, on Saturday, disrupted by men of the Nigerian police.

Bobrisky’s birthday bash was set to hold on Saturday but the venue was sealed off by Lagos State police officers.

Brown, who was once arrested by the police after he was caught in a gay club, took to his page to post a photo of himself dressed as a man with the caption:

“Because of yesterday drama, I have to dress like this. Let me change small before they see my matter”

The dancer had penned a lovely birthday message to Bobrisky, calling him his aunty on Saturday.

The former cross-dresser wrote:

“Happy birthday to one and only {Auntie mi} long life and prosperity….. We come across so many people in our lives, but the one who leaves an impact is hard to get…. Happy birthday to the one who doesn’t give a f**k to what people say, but focuses on her set goal. Happy birthday to the one who knows what it means to be independent and focused.

“Happy birthday to the one who knows the meaning of fashion …. The very first time I met you, you were so friendly and bold, trust me, you’re one of the few people I always up to. Thank you for being you.“

See his post below: