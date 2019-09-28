Four RRS Officials Arrested For Extorting 5k A Lady In Lagos

by Valerie Oke
The arrested suspects
The arrested suspects

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad has confirmed the arrest of four of its men who allegedly extorted 5k from a lady in Ajah area of Lagos state.

This was made known via the official Twitter handle of the security agency.

The statement:

SOME MOTHERS DO HAVE THEM: On info from d Force PRO frankmbablog that our officers at Ajah extorted 5k from a lady, our Ops Officers went in search, arrested & detained them. They will be transfered to the HQ on Monday for trial. Thanks for this timely info.

See tweet below:

See their video below:

View this post on Instagram

RRS officers arrested for extorting N5000 from a motorist in Lagos.

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

 

