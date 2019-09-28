Four RRS Officials Arrested For Extorting 5k A Lady In Lagos

The Lagos State Rapid Response Squad has confirmed the arrest of four of its men who allegedly extorted 5k from a lady in Ajah area of Lagos state.

This was made known via the official Twitter handle of the security agency.

The statement:

SOME MOTHERS DO HAVE THEM: On info from d Force PRO frankmbablog that our officers at Ajah extorted 5k from a lady, our Ops Officers went in search, arrested & detained them. They will be transfered to the HQ on Monday for trial. Thanks for this timely info.

