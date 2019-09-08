Fresh Hope For Uduaghan As Delta Tribunal Sacks James Manager, Orders Fresh Election Within 90 Days

by Eyitemi
Uduaghan and James Manager
Uduaghan and James Manager

Emmanuel Uduaghan, a former governor of Delta state, got the victory at the election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba on Saturday after the election of Senator James Manager as the lawmaker representing Delta South senatorial district at the National Assembly, was nullified and a fresh election ordered within 90 days.

Uduaghan, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress(APC) during the last poll had prayed the court to nullify the election on the ground of over-voting and widespread irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) would now decide on a date for the by-election if James Manager does not appeal the judgment.

