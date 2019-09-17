FRSC, Dangote Strike Deal On Non-Movement of Trucks At Night

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Dangote Group have struck a deal that the company’s trucks will stay off the roads from 7 pm to 7 am daily.

According to the agreement, the trucks will now move only during the day.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer on Tuesday, the move was part of the agreements reached at a meeting between the company and the FRSC to reduce the rate of occurrence of crashes involving articulated vehicles.

Speaking at the meeting, Boboye Oyeyemi, the corps marshal, complained about the increase in the number of crashes involving Dangote trucks and asked the company to take the train, retrain its drivers.

“There is need for the company to be strict in its recruitment process for drivers; requirements such as age for both entry and retirement should be made a priority issue to avoid underage driving and maintain a fixed age for retirement,” he said.

Kazeem, the corps marshal said, “All Dangote trucks to be fully installed with Speed Limiting Device before 31 December 2019,” he said.

“Dangote [is] to provide details of any driver who commits traffic infraction to FRSC for subjection to Emotional Stability Test

“The Company [is] to provide details of any driver who runs away after a crash to FRSC for flagging on the database so as to track such drivers and prevent reissuance of NDL.

“FRSC and Dangote Group [are] to commence a joint effort to ensure that all abandoned or broken down Dangote Trucks are towed within the next 30 days commencing from 18 September to 17 October 2019.

“All Dangote Trucks [are] to have at least a mini first aid box

“Dangote Trucks [are] not allowed to drive from 7 pm to 7 am, any of the company’s truck found around that time will be impounded at sight.

“Foreign number plates on the company’s trucks [will] be replaced with Nigeria Number Plates before 31 December 2019.

“Periodic and random driver’s eye check should be conducted for the fleet drivers.”