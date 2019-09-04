‘Fuck You MI Abaga’ — Burna Boy Fumes Over Rapper’s Comment On Xenophobia

Nigerian rapper and singer, YCee has called out South Africa rapper, Aka over insensitive tweets he made during the 2019 African Cup of Nations that could trigger violence.

However, Aka waved his tweets away, saying it meant nothing and went on to tweet something in his local dialect that was translated by Google as ‘your mother’s cunt’.

Ok let me say one more thing …. JULLE MA SE POESE!!!! Nxaaa. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 3, 2019

This seems to further infuriate many Nigerians who were already agitated by the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

M.I Abaga, Nigerian rapper who has been quiet through the social media back and forth between Nigerians and South Africans them tweets something in support of Aka.

What MI tweeted:

Also.. I can speak honestly in saying my bro @akaworldwide loves Nigeria.. taken out of context his tweets can be misinterpreted.. however he loves and respects Naija!!! — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) September 3, 2019

This tweet was largely seen as insensitive by many Nigerians including Burna Boy and he instantly gave MI an unexpected savage response.

He tweeted: And @MI_Abaga it’s Fuck @akaworldwide from now on. And if you down with him, it’s Fuck you too. I respect you too much, please Don’t throw my respect out the window cuz I swear you will fly out with it.