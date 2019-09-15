Fulani Assassins Are Currently Outside My House: Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

by Valerie Oke
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has raised an alarm that there are some Fulani assassins outside his home at Isiama-Afaraukwu.

The leader of the proscribed group made this known via his Twitter handle on Saturday night.

According to Kanu, those who sent them will be definitely exposed and held accountable.

“The Fulani assassins in a white Toyota Hilux loitering in front of my house in Isiama-Afaraukwu tonight better retrace their steps. Whoever sent them will be exposed and held accountable. The Efulefus that invited them on this dark day are in for one almighty shock.”

