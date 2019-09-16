Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Of Buhari A Great Danger To Nigeria: Fani Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Aviation Minister has taken to social media to speak on what he feels will threaten the stability, peace, and unity of the country.

In his words, “Nigeria’s stability is threatened by ‘the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation agenda’.

“The greatest danger to Nigeria’s stability, peace and unity is the insolent and rapacious disposition and insatiable lust for power of the Fulani hegemonists coupled with the Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You cannot possibly comprehend the mindboggling mess that our country is in, let alone get us out of it until you fully appreciate this fundamental and basic point. For the last 59 years as a nation, we have been swimming in one big massive soakaway and the stench is unbearable.”