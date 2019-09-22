Funke Akindele Advices Housemates, Says Big Brother Is Not A ‘Do Or Die Affair’ (Video)

Popular Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Big Brother Naija, housemates.

The actress opularly known as Jenifa, visited the housemates on Sunday afternoon for Megagrowthnigeria and she lit up the house with her humor, interacted with housemates on their plans and talked to them about the hair product.

Also Read: Actress Funke Akindele’s New Gym Photos Will Make You Laugh

During an interaction, she asked each of the housemates about their plans when they leave the Big Brother house.

The actress went to advise them to stop fighting each other because Biggie’s house is not a do or die affair.

Watch the video below: