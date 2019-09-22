Funke Akindele Advices Housemates, Says Big Brother Is Not A ‘Do Or Die Affair’ (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Big Brother Naija, housemates.

Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

The actress opularly known as Jenifa, visited the housemates on Sunday afternoon for Megagrowthnigeria and she lit up the house with her humor, interacted with housemates on their plans and talked to them about the hair product.

Also Read: Actress Funke Akindele’s New Gym Photos Will Make You Laugh

During an interaction, she asked each of the housemates about their plans when they leave the Big Brother house.

The actress went to advise them to stop fighting each other because Biggie’s house is not a do or die affair.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, funke akindele
0

You may also like

Yoruba Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola Celebrates Son’s Birthday With The Most Beautiful Words

Another Hollywood producer accused of sexual harrasment, denies claims

Hollywood Actress Eva Longoria Graduates With A Master’s Degree

FG to begin transfer of $322m Abacha Loot to poor Nigerians in July (See Details)

Heart melting moment father consoled his daughter during her wedding

Davido’s Publicist Denies That He Fought A Taxi Driver Over A Girl

Adunni Ade And Bolanle Ninalowo Are The Perfect Pair In Smashing Photos

Meet Mikel Obi’s Russian Girlfriend, Olga Diyachenko

B*obs-baring Lady and Boyfriend Dance Dirty at the Lagos Beach (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *