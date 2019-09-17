Funke Akindele Announces Tobi Bakre As New Act In Jenifa’s Diary

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has been announced as the new star on the popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary.

The announcement was made by popular Nollywood actress and executive producer of the series, Funke Akindele who stars as Jenifa in the hit series.

The reality star joins a long list of reality stars who have joined the movie industry such as Cee-C, Ifu Ennada, BamBam and TeddyA.

Sharing a picture of the both of them working out at the gym, Funke Akindele wrote:

“Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre