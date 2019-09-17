Funke Akindele Announces Tobi Bakre As New Act In Jenifa’s Diary

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Tobi Bakre has been announced as the new star on the popular TV series, Jenifa’s Diary.

Tobi Bakre
Tobi Bakre

The announcement was made by popular Nollywood actress and executive producer of the series, Funke Akindele who stars as Jenifa in the hit series.

Also Read: Adorable Photo Of Tobi Bakre Spotted With Thelma, Nelson And Tuoyo

The reality star joins a long list of reality stars who have joined the movie industry such as Cee-C, Ifu Ennada, BamBam and TeddyA.

Sharing a picture of the both of them working out at the gym, Funke Akindele wrote:

“Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre

View this post on Instagram

Say hello to George!!! #jenifasdiary cc: @tobibakre

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on

Tags from the story
Bambam, Cee-C, funke akindele, Ifu Ennada, TeddyA, Tobi Bakre
0

You may also like

Cultist Who Shot Dead Nephew of President Buhari’s Aide Caught at a Bank in Uyo (Photos)

3 Nigerian Musicians Make Forbes’ Top 10 Richest African Musicians | Full List

5 Dirty Secrets Revealed By Olamide And Don Jazzy’s Fight Over Headies Awards

Rapper, Nelly, Feigns Ignorance Of Drugs And Loaded Pistol Found On His Tour Bus

Nollywood Actress Adesua

‘I love you totally and unconditionally’ – Actress Adesua Wellington celebrates her bestfriend as she turns a year older

Lady Stabs Boyfriend To Death In Benue, Hangs Around To Watch Him Die

South African jazz legend, Hugh Masekela dies at 78

More photos of Super Eagles squad in their bespoke white and green attires to Russia

Kiss Daniel And His Brotherhood Looking Dapper In Suit In New Photo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *