Funke Akindele Pictured With Her Lookalike Sister

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello has taken to her Instagram page to share a picture of her look-alike sister.

Funke Akindele
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

The actress, who celebrated her marriage anniversary with musician, JJC Skillz and birthday a few days ago revealed pictures of an older sister who looks much like her.

Also Read: Celebrity Week In Review: Funke Akindele’s Wedding Anniversary And Ruth Kadiri’s First Child

The older sister has been identified as NeeCeeBosslady on Instagram, the first among three children.

See her post below:

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️ Tita😘😘 @neeceebosslady

A post shared by Funke Akindele Bello (@funkejenifaakindele) on

Tags from the story
Funke Akindele Bello, JJC Skillz, NeceeBosslady
0

You may also like

I’ve Been Battling with Strange Illness for the Past 12 Months – Veteran Nigerian Actress Iyabo Oko Cries Out

Anita Joseph

Curvy Actress, Anita Joseph Slams Critics Of Her Instagram Videos

Chioma Replies Lady Who Said She Would Have A Painful Marraige With Davido

Mike Ezuruonye Debunks Divorce Rumors

Adediwura Blarkgold

Adediwura Blarkgold Engaged Again After 12 Years Of Divorce

Linda Ikeji Pregnant, Shares Baby Bump Photos

John Legend’s Wife, Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Her Pregnancy In New Photos

Davido spotted chilling with his girlfriend, Chioma in London (Video)

Linda Ikeji TV makes N30m in it’s first month of operation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *