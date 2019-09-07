Funke Akindele Pictured With Her Lookalike Sister

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello has taken to her Instagram page to share a picture of her look-alike sister.

The actress, who celebrated her marriage anniversary with musician, JJC Skillz and birthday a few days ago revealed pictures of an older sister who looks much like her.

The older sister has been identified as NeeCeeBosslady on Instagram, the first among three children.

See her post below: