Funke Akindele Reacts To Diane’s Eviction (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the eviction of Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Yashim from the reality show.

The reality star was evicted in a game of chance, leaving five housemates to battle for the prize of 60M naira.

Information Nigeria recalls Funke Akindele-Bello, who had visited the Big Brother Naija housemates, had given Diane a role on her popular television comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary after they had bonded and the latter opened up about her passion for acting.

After the sad news of her eviction broke, the actress commented on the former Big Brother Naija housemate’s photo saying,

“We can’t wait to have you on board #jenifasdiary we love you.”

