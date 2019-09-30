Funke Akindele Reacts To Diane’s Eviction (Photo)

by Amaka

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the eviction of Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Yashim from the reality show.

Funke Akindele and the BBNaija housemates
Funke Akindele and the BBNaija housemates

The reality star was evicted in a game of chance, leaving five housemates to battle for the prize of 60M naira.

Information Nigeria recalls Funke Akindele-Bello, who had visited the Big Brother Naija housemates, had given Diane a role on her popular television comedy series, Jenifa’s Diary after they had bonded and the latter opened up about her passion for acting.

After the sad news of her eviction broke, the actress commented on the former Big Brother Naija housemate’s photo saying,

“We can’t wait to have you on board #jenifasdiary we love you.”

Read Also: “Tacha Avoided Confrontations From Me, Mercy” ⁠— Cindy (Video)

See the post below:

Tags from the story
Diane, funke akindele
0

You may also like

Epistle: Flavour Shows Off His Back Tattoo

Photos: Former MBGN Sylvia Nduka Storms Nollywood, Stars With Halima Abubakar In New Movie

Flavour Talks About Relationship With Chidinma

Chimamanda Adichie Is An Average African Woman, Dencia Angrily Swears

Tonto Dike & Oladunni Churchill Marriage Failure: How To Know Who’s Lying Between The Celebrity Couple

Davido Will Become The First African Artiste To Perform At MOBO Awards, See His Reaction

Hushpuppi comes for Mompha and Cubana Chief Priest with new acquisition

Churchill’s Brother, Tokunbo Reacts To Tonto Dikeh Paying Her Bride Price

[Photos/Video]: Ini Edo Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In New Video

[Photos/Video]: Ini Edo Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In New Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *