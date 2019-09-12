FUOYE Killings: God Will Judge Fayemi’s Wife — NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday condemned the Governor Kayode Fayemi’s wife, Erelu Bisi, absolved herself of any blame over the death of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti(FUOYE) killed during a Tuesday protest.

According to NANS, Mrs. Fayemi of dishing out untruths in her bid to deflect the burden of blame over the death of two of its members during the protest over poor electricity supply in the bustling town.

It declared the “Almighty God is the biggest judge and will dispense judgement as due to her.”

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun state, NANS PRO, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez, urged the Federal Government to order a probe into the killings of the youngster.

He said: “We read yesterday with dismay, the reaction of the suspected assailant where she made baseless claims but for us as students and young people who have what it takes to fight her, considering the quantum of our population, we know that God almighty is the biggest Judge and will dispense judgement as due to her.

“In fact, Ekiti people have coined a new name for the woman which is ‘ a woman with 9 mouths’ considering the spate at which she was telling lies through her release yesterday.

“Firstly: the Ekiti first lady said she was in the hall when the student started rampaging and allegedly destroying people vehicle.

“This statement is too sweet to be true; can such riot act be going on outside a hall to the extent that peoples vehicle were being damaged and the owners of the vehicles remained calm in the hall?

“Secondly as the first lady, she claimed to remain in the hall while the damages were being done, why not address the students instead of ignoring them, if truly she wasn’t wishing and praying evil for the students.

“If truly she regards the students as her children why not speak to them, instead ordering the police to be ruthless with them.

“Also, if truly you have a heart of gold you should be concerned about what happened to the students and not running away.

“You and your husband have the state powers and as a result should be able to restore normalcy to any uproar, that is why you were elected.

“Her husband, who used to be one of our well-respected elders in NANS, is also gradually losing our respect as he has not said anything since this crises started instead he is busy fighting for security votes.

“If we have our way we would suggest that Ekiti state security vote be removed since the governor has not been making judicious use of the ones he has been collecting which is evident in his inability to secure our students.

“We must, however, note that even if your security votes is increased to N5 billion on a monthly bases, we would not still surrender the lives of our students to you.

“We, however, call on the federal government to probe this killing of our students in Ekiti as this can best be described as a ‘state planned assassination.

“Even when the rich oppress the poor in Nigeria, it is not done in the open but the reverse was the case of Mrs. Fayemi who threw two families into sorrow and gnashing of teeth without remorse.

“And against the expectation of mothers, Erelu as fondly called, could still lie even when the lives of two promising young Nigerians were involved.

“This pitiable situation which has been on between the rich and the poor might graduate into a revolt of the poor in this country.

“Despite our respect for Governor Fayemi, his wife has successfully turned our backs against each other as we would not toy with the life of any of our students.”