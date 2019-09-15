FUOYE Killings: Police Warn NANS Against Mass Protest

The police in Ekiti State have warned the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) not to go ahead with its planned mass protest over last week’s killings of two students at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE).

This was revealed by the command’s spokesperson, Caleb Ikechukwu, through a statement he issued on Sunday.

The national student body had said its members are moving to Ekiti from across the country for “mass action” over the killing of the two students during a protest over poor power supply to their school.

NANS said its officials and other students from across the country would visit the management of FUOYE, families of the deceased students, traditional rulers of each community they visit, injured students at the hospital, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Ekiti State Government, State Security Service and the State Police Command.

See full statement by police below

The Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering have been reliably informed that some group of person(s) who tag themself ex-graduates who are not currently students of any Higher Institution of Learning in Ekiti State are presently moving into Ekiti State with the sole aim of fermenting and precipitating trouble, and also to incite peace-loving Youth and People of Ekiti State.

2. It is on record that Ekiti State is the Most Peaceful State in Nigeria.

3. However, the Police Command is Using this medium to warn any One or Group of Person(s) against any Unlawful Assembly with an intent to cause a breach of Peace.

4. The Police Command have the Constitutional Mandate to Maintain Law and Order and also to stop or advice any Gathering which it thinks might break law and order.

5. Furthermore, the police command shall deal decisively with anyone or group of person(s) who takes Law into their hands.

6. Such a person or group of person(s) will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly no matter how highly placed.

7. The police Command would want to advise that there are channels and procedure for addressing issues.

DSP Caleb Ikechukwu.

Police Public Relations Officer.

For: Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command.