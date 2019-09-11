FUOYE: Policeman Attacked In Viral Video Feared Dead

The unknown policeman in the viral video circulating on social media, beaten by a mob in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state is feared dead.

According to the report, the mob made up of students of the Federal University of Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) were said to also attack the convoy of Bisi Fayemi, wife of the state governor.

The attacks were as a result of a protest emanating from insufficient supply of electricity. The students had reportedly marched to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) substation in Oye Ekiti, barricading the express road.

According to TheCable, a source said the policeman fell from a moving motorcycle into the hands of the angry mob.

The police officer who was seen to be bleeding from the head was kicked and punched by the mob.

“He was beaten to death,” the source said.

Two students were also reportedly killed by the police.

Caleb Ikechukwu, police spokesperson in the state, said he was yet to confirm the death of the policeman.