Gay Media Personality, Somizi, Hold Traditional Wedding With Partner (VIDEO)

South African gay media personality, Somizi Mhlongo, and partner, Mohale Motaung, have thrown a lavish wedding ceremony in the early hours of Saturday.

The wedding which trended on social media was attended by the Mzansi’s A-listers clad in their traditional attires.

According to reports, guests were served with expensive wines such as Bonang’s champagne with food in varieties.

Also, Moshe Ndiki was said to be the MC of the occasion, while Judith Sephuma, Brenda Mtambo, Vusi Nova, Prince Kaybee and Lerato Kganyago were also on the list of entertainers for the star-studded event.

Watch the video of the event below: