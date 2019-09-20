Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi Shades TuBaba After Visit To BBNaija House

by Michael
Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi
Bisi Alimi

Popular Nigeria gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has mocked Tuface Idibia after the popular singer graced the Big Brother Naija house.

Tuface who was accompanied by Larry Gaga paid a visit to the Big Brother Naija housemates last night, September 19, and the African Queen singer got to celebrate his birthday with the housemates. Shortly after the visit, Bisi Alimi took to Facebook to write about it and dragged the singers past to it.

READ ALSO – ‘I will drag your soul out of the closet’ Bisi Alimi comes for Pamilerin

Now we do not know if he is trying to shade Tuface or he is just trying to make a funny comment to Tuface.

He wrote: “I heard 2face is in BBN house. Well hope no one will get pregnant tomorrow.”

Tags from the story
Bisi Alimi, Tu Baba
0

You may also like

Rauf Aregbesola calls for peace in Lautech

One Confirmed Dead As Gunmen Stormed Zamfara Community

Man Sponsored By Alhaji To Supply Fake Currencies, Arrested In Zamfara (Photo )

Fake Beggar Who Deceives People With Cotton Wool & Engine Oil Disgraced

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives Supreme Court

Video: Kano State Governor caught red-handed receiving $5 million bribe from contractors

Shocking!!! Pure Water factory employee rob his boss

Nigerian Police

‘Police Had No Hand In The Release Of Abducted ABU Students’ – Presidency

9 Easy-Breezy Tips for Blow-Drying Your Hair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *