Gay Rights Activist Bisi Alimi Shades TuBaba After Visit To BBNaija House

Popular Nigeria gay rights activist Bisi Alimi has mocked Tuface Idibia after the popular singer graced the Big Brother Naija house.

Tuface who was accompanied by Larry Gaga paid a visit to the Big Brother Naija housemates last night, September 19, and the African Queen singer got to celebrate his birthday with the housemates. Shortly after the visit, Bisi Alimi took to Facebook to write about it and dragged the singers past to it.

Now we do not know if he is trying to shade Tuface or he is just trying to make a funny comment to Tuface.

He wrote: “I heard 2face is in BBN house. Well hope no one will get pregnant tomorrow.”