Generational Problems Can Arise From Pre-Marital Sex: Mike Bamiloye

Popular gospel actor, Mike Bamiloye, has taken to his Instagram page to point out that a lot of people are presently living complex, confused and battered lives because they have had multiple sexual partners.
The actor stated this on Saturday, in a series of posts he shared on Instagram .
He expressed that when a woman and man have sexual intercourse, they have exchanged a part of their life with their sexual partners.
The clergyman expressed that a lot of men and women have shared in the generational curses and foundational complexities of persons they had sexual agreement with in the past.
A DANGEROUS MIXING OF THE WATER. A Lady has taken a part of the life of whoever she sleeps with. Her water is mixed with his water in a Highly Mysterious Invisible Covenant of Union. She is supposed to give that privilege to a man she would live with all her life. Because her waters must NEVER mix up with any other water again for life. Similarly, A young man has taken a part of the life of whoever he sleeps with. PART OF HER DWELLS IN HIM AND PART OF HIM LIVES IN HER. THE INTRA-TRANSITION HAPPENS WHEN THE SEXUAL UNION IS GOING ON….And all the Contractual Agreement is signed within the 5 mins or 10mins of the PLEASURABLE MADNESS.
Now…the most frightening issue is this: Some ladies can not actually pin down the number of men they have shared their lives and body with. THEY LIVE COMPLEX LIVES. Because, they had slept and shared the lives and bodies with all the accompanying generational and family complexities and curses of the various boys and men. So also, some young men can not accurately give the number of the ladies they have shared their body and lives with. Some people's destinies have been seriously distorted and badly battered beyond repairs. Stolen virtues. Torn royal apparels on beds of immoral pleasures. In the Course of Sexual Blood Covenant, many ladies and young men have shared in the generational curses and foundational complexities of persons they had sexual agreement with: THEY HAVE BECOME ONE WITH AS MANY AS THEY HAVE HAD SEXUAL UNION WITH. So many are living confused, complex and battered lives that have shattered beyond human repairs.
THE SOLUTION David never knew the one-night stand he had with Bathsheba was the night he gave an open invitation to the Enemy of his Soul to come and afflict his life. From that evening, his life never remained the same. He managed to live up to 70 years in terrible domestic afflictions. Drinking the Water from any other Well apart from your own Well is an Open Invitation to terrible Spiritual contamination that may not be healed for a long time. FIGHT THE BATTLE OF PURITY….FIGHT TO STAY RIGHT. And if ANYONE has got his or her destiny distorted by the forces of Evil through immoral relationship, and Sexual Blood Covenant, the Lord Jesus Christ is waiting to help and deliver such one, if there is through repentance before the Lord Jesus Christ. THERE IS NO SITUATION IN MAN'S LIFE THAT IS BEYOND HIS POWER. JUST COME TO HIM IN REPENTANCE ASKING FOR HIS FORGIVENESS, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE IT. 1 John 1:9 NKJV If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.