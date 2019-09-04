Genevieve Nnaji Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has reacted to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa which has led to an outrage across the nation.

Genevieve Nnaji
Nollywood icon Genevieve Nnaji

The actress in her Instagram post, stated that South Africans have shown Nigerians countless times who they are.

She affirmed that a life with Nigerians isn’t the worst thing and they (South Africans) need to see another side of life without Nigerians.

Genevieve Nnaji also urged Nigerians to make sure all energy and resources are beneficial to all things in Nigeria as the signs can’t be ignored any more.

See her post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B19ivmbHj8t/?igshid=1ry6c1mycwr07

