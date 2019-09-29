Georgina Onuoha Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Mark Her 39th Birthday

Nollywood actress and producer, Georgina Onuoha is celebrating her birthday in a very special way this year.

The actress who turned 39 today, has taken to her social media to share a nurse-like cleavage-baring outfit.

The beautiful actress and mother of two took to her social media space to share stunning photos of her.

The cleavage-baring photos are looking very nice as it shows the actress shining and enjoying every moment.

Hurrah! I am a year older on this beautiful day. And it’s all possible because of Your incredible love and mercies, God. Today, I go down on my knees to thank you from the depths of my soul for blessing me so lavishly with Your choicest blessings! On this remarkable day, I thank you, Lord, for giving me the air that I breathe. I thank you for giving my body and bones the strength they need to function properly. I thank you for the amazing family members and true friends You have surrounded my life with. I thank you for the happiness that You have put into my heart! Thank you for everything, my dearest heavenly Father. Hair: @extensionmodel_x Makeup: @vasiliaxzibit Pictures: @vasiliaxzibit Creative Director: @rhodystone.

