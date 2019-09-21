Ghanaian Actress, Princess Shyngle Says YES As Boyfriend Proposes With Diamond Ring

Actress Princess Shyngle has just announced that she will be getting married soon.

According to the hourglass actress, her Senegalese boyfriend proposed to her with a huge diamond ring.

Read Also: “Female Celebrities Sleep Around To Maintain Expensive Lifestyle” – Actress, Princess Shyngle

According to Shyngle the proposal happened weeks ago but she and her friends had to keep it secret until now.

She shared a video of the moment her man popped the question with the caption; ‘I said yessssssss.’

This is coming days after she stated that many female celebrities sleep their way to getting the luxury lifestyle they live.