Ghanaian Actress, Princess Shyngle Says YES As Boyfriend Proposes With Diamond Ring

by Temitope Alabi
PRINCESS SHYNGLE
PRINCESS SHYNGLE

Actress Princess Shyngle has just announced that she will be getting married soon.

According to the hourglass actress, her Senegalese boyfriend proposed to her with a huge diamond ring.

Read Also: “Female Celebrities Sleep Around To Maintain Expensive Lifestyle” – Actress, Princess Shyngle

According to Shyngle the proposal happened weeks ago but she and her friends had to keep it secret until now.

She shared a video of the moment her man popped the question with the caption; ‘I said yessssssss.’
This is coming days after she stated that many female celebrities sleep their way to getting the luxury lifestyle they live.
Princess Shyngle
Princess Shyngle
Tags from the story
Princess Shyngle
0

You may also like

I Didn’t Crash Lillian Esoro’s Marriage – Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Speaks Out

Iggy Azalea To Eminem: “I’m Bored Of Old Men Threatening me”

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha pulls hilarious celebration as he shows off his new N7m Lexus SUV (Video)

Brymo Express Disbelieve At Flavour’s Over 1million Album Sales Report

Dencia Flaunts Her Customized G Wagon [PHOTOS]

Nollywood Actress Bimbo Akinsanya Acquires Customised Cruiser Jeep (PHOTO)

fidelis duker bobrisky

When Would Bobrisky Be Arrested? – Nigerian Film Maker, Fidelis Duker, Asks

N45m Rolls Royce Phantom Not Duncan Mighty’s!

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Launches Her Personal Website

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *