Ghanaian Man Nabbed For Scamming Over 30 Women On Dating Sites

A Ghanaian man, Rubbin Sarpong has been nabbed after he allegedly scammed over 30 women of $2.1m by posing as a soldier on dating sites.

According to the authorities, the man, who is based in the New Jersey, America was busted on Wednesday for running an international lonely hearts scam that turned deadly after one of his victims committed suicide. The New York Times reports that the lady killed herself after Sarpong failed to show up at the Baltimore airport after he had also promised that he would bring her “two trunks with ‘family treasure'” from Syria worth $12 million.

The Ghanaian citizen’s profile on Plenty of Fish, Match.com and other dating websites describe him as a U.S. soldier serving in Syria, but federal prosecutors said he was actually in Millville, living the high life off unsuspecting women.

The young man would convince his victims to send him money by promising them bars of gold from the Middle East in return. The 35-year-old and accomplice, who mostly live in Ghana, allegedly fooled over 30 women from Jan. 2016 through Sept. 2019 and made over $2.1 million in the brazen dating scam.

Prosecutors are using his posts on social media in which he was seen bragging about his wealth and posting photographs of himself with large amounts of cash, high-end cars, and expensive jewelry.

Sarpong allegedly received $823,386 from the total of $2.1 million which he and his team were able to get from the victims.

According to the Department of Justice officials;

“Occasionally, victims also mailed personal checks and/or cashier’s checks to the conspirators and also transferred money to the conspirators via money transfer services, such as Western Union and MoneyGram,”

“The funds were not used for the purposes claimed by the conspirators—that is, to transport non-existent gold bars to the United States—but were instead withdrawn in cash, wired to other domestic bank accounts, and wired to other conspirators in Ghana.”

The Ghanaian man will face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.