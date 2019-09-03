Ghanaian Singer, Badgirl Nafisah Removes Pant On Stage (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Badgirl Nafisa on stage
Badgirl Nafisa on stage

Popular Ghanaian singer, Badgirl Nafisha, gave fans more than expected during her live performance on Monday as she removed her G-string pant midway into her performance.

The former radio personality then went on to wave her pink panties to the mammoth crowd during the stage performance.

The move then made the audience go berserk aa they keep cheering her name and the whole place went into great rancor.

Not satisfied with her move, she went on to throw the pant into the audience and the whole place went wild.

Here is a video of the raunchy performance by the Ghanaian songstress below:

