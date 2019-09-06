Girl, 15, Raped Repeatedly By Step Dad With Approval From Mum (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Rapists On Rampage: Shocking Stories Of Raped, Traumatised Victims
Rape

Popular Benin based activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has shared the story of a Nigerian man who is now languishing in the police net for allegedly raping his stepdaughter.

Narrating her ordeal to the investigating officer, the victim said her mum and stepdad told her that the act is to make her vagina ready enough for the job ahead of her.

Read Also: Rape Allegation: Police Seize Fatoyinbo’s Passport, Conduct Search On His House

She added that she found out that the job ahead of her is that they have concluded plans on how to ship her off to Italy where she would engage in prostitution and child pornography.

Read the full story below:

Watch the video of the victim’s narration below:

#UPDATE 15-YEAR OLD GIRL DEFLOWERED BY 49-YEAR OLD STEPFATHER WITH MOTHER'S APPROVAL IN EDO STATEThe victim gets physically molested by them whenever she refuses to have sex with the man. They both agreed for the man to continually have sex with her in the bid to widen her vagina in preparation to send her abroad for prostitution (human trafficking) and child pornography.Our team led by Gwamnishu Harrison,DG,BBI swung into action as soon as the report got to us and the perpetrator, the 49-year old Mr. Raphael who deflowered the victim,his step-daughter at the age of 14 was apprehended.Mr Raphael is currently detained and will be transferred to SCID Benin for further investigation and prosecution.We will ensure that perpetrators do not go unpunished for these heinous crimes against the young girl.We are taking care of the victim's medical bills as she is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.Maris Whyte Obiubho-EkeomaMedia Assistant to DG, Behind BarsCC Gwamnishu Emefiena HarrisonDG Behind BarsSUBSCRIBE YOUTUBE CHANNEL:https://youtu.be/8xw2b2-2LU0

Posted by Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison on Thursday, September 5, 2019

